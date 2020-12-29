Buzzi Unicem donates $100,000 to area organizations for COVID relief

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local company donated $100,000 to local organizations to help with ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts on Tuesday.
Buzzi Unicem gave $25,000 to the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, $25,000 to United Way of Southeast Missouri and $50,000 to the SEMO Food Bank.
Buzzi Unicem Plant Manager Craig Conklin said any way they can help out their community, they will try and do so.
“Whether it’s front-line workers, first responders, just anyone that’s in need right now due to COVID-19,” Conklin said. “A loss of a job or reduced hours, if Buzzi can help, that means a lot to us.”
SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Development Manager Darah Jirkovsky said this will help patients, first responders and employees through their Relief and Recovery Fund.
“That’s our mission is to help the community and make the community healthier and stronger,” Jirkovsky said. “That’s exactly what this money can help us do so it’s very exciting for us.”
United Way of Southeast Missouri Executive Director Elizabeth Shelton says this contribution will make a huge difference in their annual campaign with their network of partners.
“We’re getting calls every day; our network in our office from people who have never needed help before,” Shelton said. “Who have ever had to ask for help before. COVID has closed their business or forced them to stay home. Without this support we would not be able to help the many people that we are hearing from every single day.”
SEMO Food Bank Chief Advancement Officer Lisa Church says this money has come at a great time before they enter their lean winter months.
They plan on using the money for purchasing food.
“We understand a lot of the feelings that go along with having to seek that assistance,” Church said. “We’re so glad to be able to have partners like Buzzi Unicem. It’s because of them we are able to purchase the food we need to provide it to the many families that really need that kind of assistance right now.”
Conklin said it’s important to make sure they help their neighbors when they are in need just like they have been helped with support from the community for more than a hundred years.
