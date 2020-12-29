Baptist Health administers more than 11K COVID-19 vaccines

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Baptist Health announced its hospitals throughout Kentucky have achieved a milestone in administering COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Tuesday, December 29, the Baptist Heath system has administered more than 11,000 COVID-19 vaccines to frontline healthcare workers including nurses, housekeepers, physicians, respiratory therapists and phlebotomists.
Baptist Health Corbin, Baptist Health Lexington, Baptist Health Louisville, Baptist Health Madisonville and Baptist Health Floyd in Indiana received the first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations approved for emergency use by the FDA.
Soon after, the Moderna vaccine was granted emergency use and the first doses were distributed to Baptist Health Hardin, Baptist Health LaGrange, Baptist Health Paducah and Baptist Health Richmond.
“The detailed planning and commitment to excellence our team has displayed in preparation to administer the vaccine has been remarkable,” said Baptist Health Paducah President Chris Roty. “As we approach the New Year, our team is proud to be given the opportunity to begin this historic vaccinating process that will eventually lead to the end of this pandemic.”
Even with the increasing availability of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021, health leaders urge the public to continue to follow social distancing guidelines, to wear a mask and to practice good hand washing hygiene to help limit the spread of the virus.
