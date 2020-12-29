Ballard Co. Schools to resume in-person learning on Jan. 4

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Students in Ballard County Schools will return to in-person instruction on Monday, January 4.
Dr. Casey Allen, BCS superintendent, announced on Tuesday that all schools in the district will follow the same schedule as prior to going all-virtual on November 4.
“We are so excited to see our children’s smiling faces,” Dr. Allen said.
That means in-person classes will be held Monday through Thursday for students who have chosen that option; all students will be virtual learners on Fridays.
Students who were in-person learners on Nov. 4 still will be considered in-person learners; students who were virtual learners still will be considered virtual learners, Dr. Allen explained.
Parents still have the option to change their child’s learning style, but are asked to please contact their school’s office at 270-665-8400 as soon as possible if they would like to change.
Also, parents were reminded to let their school know if their child has tested positive for COVID-19 or has been put on quarantine.
They can call their school, or use the secure reporting link.
