4 arrested for 2019 murder of Herrin man

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Four people are now facing murder charges in connection to the 2019 death of a Herrin, Ill. man.
On January 27, 2019, police responded to a residence on the 700 block on N. 17th Street for a report of a man laying in the driveway.
The victim was identified as 50-year-old Jeffery Ennis.
His death was considered suspicious at the time and ruled a homicide.
On December 1, 2020, the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office issued arrest warrants for Malik Felton, 21, Austen Norris, 24, Keith Kemery, 41, and Ashley Kaminski, 26.
All are in police custody and facing charges of First Degree Murder.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
