1 additional death, 23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hamilton Co., Ill.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death since Christmas Eve.
The following are the new reported patients:
- December 24: one man in his 30s.
- December 25: one woman in her 20s, one woman in her 30s, one woman in her 40s and one woman in her 80s.
- December 26: one teenage girl and three women in their 80′s.
- December 27: one woman in her 30s, one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s and one man in his 70s.
- December 28: two teenage girls, two women in their 20s, one woman in her 40s, three women in their 50s, one woman in her 60s and one man in his 60s.
The health department says it continues to investigate each case to ensure the isolation of each positive patient.
As of Monday, Dec. 28, 551 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hamilton County, including 11 deaths.
Currently, three COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, 35 patients are isolating at home and 502 have recovered.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.