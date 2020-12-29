4 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported four additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, December 29.
There individuals included: two people in their 60s, one person in their 70s and one person in their 90s,
The health department also reported 46 more COVID-19 cases.
To date, there have been 6,427 confirmed cases in the county.
So far, 5,883 people have recovered.
There have been 109 deaths.
There are 1,600 active cases in the county.
