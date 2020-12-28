What you need to know Dec. 28

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, December 28.
Wake-up temps are dropping from the 40s to the 30s.
Northern areas in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri will be in the 30s this morning.
Parts of the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee will continue to have stronger winds during the morning hours, but this will weaken throughout the day.
This afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s.
The main story for the upcoming week is the possibility of wet then wintry weather from about Wednesday to Friday.
Right now models show rain for Wednesday and a chance for a wintry mix early Thursday morning.
A second system will move in early Friday, but it is too soon to tell what it will bring to the Heartland on New Year’s Day.
We’ll be keeping our eye on both systems.
- After days of criticizing the coronavirus relief bill, President Trump finally signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Sunday night that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals.
- The United States reached a grim milestone on Saturday: 1 in 1,000 Americans has died from COVID-19 since the country’s first reported infection in late January.
- A sheriff’s office in Tennessee says the driver of a box truck that was heard playing audio at a convenience store outside of Nashville has been booked into jail on felony charges.
- The man believed to be responsible for the Christmas Day bombing that tore through downtown Nashville blew himself up in the explosion, and appears to have acted alone, federal officials said Sunday.
- The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 16-year-old male.
- U.S. Army special forces sergeant based in Florida has been charged in an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead and three wounded.
- Christmas has come and gone, but people are still finding themselves both buying and returning items in the Heartland.
- Six people were shot, one of them fatally, while filming a music video near Boston.
- Two women and three girls have been found dead in a home in northwest Arkansas in what authorities said are being investigated as suspected homicides.
- A Missouri mother happily celebrated Christmas at home with her newborn, who had to be delivered prematurely while the mother was on a ventilator due to COVID-19.
- Paducah opened up a new family fun center with plenty of games and fun.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.