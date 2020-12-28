What you need to know Dec. 28

What you need to know Dec. 28
It's a good morning to stay inside with a hot cup of coffee. Monday is starting off cold! (Source: Pexels.com)
By Marsha Heller | December 28, 2020 at 3:45 AM CST - Updated December 28 at 3:45 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, December 28.

First Alert Weather

Wake-up temps are dropping from the 40s to the 30s.

Northern areas in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri will be in the 30s this morning.

Parts of the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee will continue to have stronger winds during the morning hours, but this will weaken throughout the day.

This afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s.

The main story for the upcoming week is the possibility of wet then wintry weather from about Wednesday to Friday.

Right now models show rain for Wednesday and a chance for a wintry mix early Thursday morning.

A second system will move in early Friday, but it is too soon to tell what it will bring to the Heartland on New Year’s Day.

We’ll be keeping our eye on both systems.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.