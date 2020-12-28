Tugboat sinks near Olmstead Locks and Dam

PULASKI COUNTY, IIl. (KFVS) - The U.S. Coast Guard was contacted to help crew members aboard a sinking tugboat on Sunday, December 27.
The Coast Guard got the call at 8:38 p.m. to respond to the vessel on the Ohio River at the 963 mile marker near Olmsted Locks and Dam. This is near the Old Lock and Dam Number 53, which is at the 964 mile marker.
According to the Coast Guard, three crew members were aboard the tug which was taking on water. They were rescued by a crew from the Locks and Dam before the tug sank.
On Monday, a crew from Okie Moore Salvage will use side scan sonar to locate the sunken vessel so that it can be removed from the waterway.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.