Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee requests emergency assistance from President Trump after Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has requested emergency assistance from the Federal Government in response to the Nashville bombing.
Lee is asking President Trump to sign an emergency declaration in order to help state and local governments. He also wants help for businesses and people who live in Downtown Nashville where the bombing happened.
WMC Action News 5 political analyst, Michael Nelson, explained how the process works. “The state can ask the President to release funds and personnel in cases of emergency or disaster... This is a big deal and a lot of people are sort of cut off who don’t live in Downtown Nashville but are affected by what happened to the AT&T center that was part of the explosion.”
Tennessee US Senators Marsha Blackburn and Lamar Alexander, as well as Congressman Jim Cooper, have expressed their support for Lee’s emergency declaration. They wrote a joint letter urging the President to approve the request.
