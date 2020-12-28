Temperatures Quickly Dropping This Morning

Clouds are decreasing which is allowing temperatures to drop from the 40s into the 30s this morning. Northern areas in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri can see the lower 30s. Stronger winds will be present in Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Bootheel during the morning hours, but they will weaken through the day. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies by this afternoon with more near average temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
Tonight, light clouds will filter back in over southeast Missouri and Illinois but they will not be enough to keep temperatures warm. The mid to upper 20s will forecasted into Tuesday.
Our next weather system to watch will bring a potential mix of precipitation. Timing is still too early to determine what will exactly happen since it will depend on the path of this low pressure. The first low pressure will track to our north bringing us rain will be on Wednesday. There could be some areas seeing a wintry mix early Thursday morning. The second low pressure will move up from the south just in time to end 2020 into early Friday. This is the system we will watch in terms of location and what it can bring to the Heartland.
-Lisa
