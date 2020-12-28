Temperatures Quickly Dropping This Morning

Our next weather system to watch will bring a potential mix of precipitation. Timing is still too early to determine what will exactly happen since it will depend on the path of this low pressure. The first low pressure will track to our north bringing us rain will be on Wednesday. There could be some areas seeing a wintry mix early Thursday morning. The second low pressure will move up from the south just in time to end 2020 into early Friday. This is the system we will watch in terms of location and what it can bring to the Heartland.