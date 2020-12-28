S7HD reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 143 new cases

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported six additional COVID-19 cases on Monday.
The individuals were a male in his 80s in Hardin County, a male in his 70s in Massac County, a male in his 80s in Massac County, a male in his 90s in Massac County, a female in her 80s in Massac County, and a female in her 100s in Union County.
There have been 75 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.
The Health Department also reported 143 new COVID-19 cases.
There have been 4,683 confirmed cases in the region.
There are currently 1,360 active cases.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.