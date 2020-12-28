Search continues for arson suspect

The McCracken County Sheriff’s office released a new photo of Vaden W. Rupcke which shows him with facial hair and a tattoo on the right shoulder. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller | December 28, 2020 at 10:27 AM CST - Updated December 28 at 10:27 AM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down 25-year-old Vaden W. Rupcke of Paducah.

Rupcke is wanted by authorities in connection with the arson of a trailer on January 28, 2020. The trailer was not occupied, but was being used for storage.

According to deputies, Rupcke was in a dispute with the property owner earlier in the day.

He was later indicted by a McCracken County Grand Jury and was scheduled for an arraignment in November.

The sheriff’s office said Rupcke failed to show up for his court date.

Rupcke is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff’s office released a new photo of Rupcke which shows him with facial hair and a tattoo on the right shoulder.

The photo below shows Rupcke without facial hair.

The sheriff's department provided this older photo of Vaden W. Rupcke. He is wanted in connection to an arson investigation. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
The sheriff's department provided this older photo of Vaden W. Rupcke. He is wanted in connection to an arson investigation. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rupcke is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719 or their local police department.

