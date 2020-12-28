Search continues for arson suspect

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down 25-year-old Vaden W. Rupcke of Paducah.
Rupcke is wanted by authorities in connection with the arson of a trailer on January 28, 2020. The trailer was not occupied, but was being used for storage.
According to deputies, Rupcke was in a dispute with the property owner earlier in the day.
He was later indicted by a McCracken County Grand Jury and was scheduled for an arraignment in November.
The sheriff’s office said Rupcke failed to show up for his court date.
Rupcke is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
The sheriff’s office released a new photo of Rupcke which shows him with facial hair and a tattoo on the right shoulder.
The photo below shows Rupcke without facial hair.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rupcke is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719 or their local police department.
