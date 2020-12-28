Safety Bus Program in Martin canceled

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Martin Police Department and Volunteer Distributing Co., Inc. announced the cancellation of the safety bus program this coming New Year’s holiday.
After careful consideration, they determined that the Safety Bus Program could not be operated safely while following CDC COVID-19 guidelines.
The police department is encouraging everyone to drink responsibly this year and make arrangements for a sober driver.
They hope to operate the Safety Bus Program again in the future.
