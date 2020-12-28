Paducah Public Schools to resume in-person learning with restrictive schedule

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Public Schools will welcome students back to the classroom once again.
PPS sent out a letter to parents and students outlining the new guidelines.
Since McCracken County continues to be a “red county” based on its COVID-19 incidence rate, the district will have to use the most restrictive schedule to comply with the state “Healthy at Schools” plan and the recommendations in Governor Beshear’s executive order issued on December 18.
Paducah Public Schools will begin thier spring semester on Monday, January 4, 2021.
For the first week back, January 4-8, classes will continue with the all-virtual schedule for students.
On Monday, January 11, they will begin in-person instruction using a hybrid schedule:
Monday, January 11: Blue Day
Tuesday, January 12: Blue Day
Wednesday, January 13: All Virtual Day. This will be an at-home virtual learning day for all students with teachers providing remote instruction.
Thursday, January 14: Tornado Day
Friday, January 15: Tornado Day
The district will continue with this hybrid schedule and will make adjustments as needed in keeping with the state “Heathy at School” plan.
All-virtual learning will continue to be available for students who choose that option.
The in-person student groups will attend two consecutive days instead of alternating days.
Since more students have requested to return for in-person learning in the spring semester, some adjustments as to which students are “Blue” and which students are “Tornado” may be needed.
If a child’s group is changed, they will receive a KINVO message from their school to let them know about that change.
Question about the back-to-school plan for the spring semester can can be sent to questions@paducah.kyschools.us
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.