Paducah DOE contractors give back to the community

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Although the holidays look different this year, employees at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Paducah Site are finding innovative ways to give back to the community this holiday season.
Traditionally, this time of year is filled with in-person fundraisers and other charitable events where Paducah site workers donate their time and money to help families in need across the region.
This year, nonprofits are working to serve more families than ever before, which has led DOE contractors and their employees to seek new solutions to volunteerism and fundraisers while still adhering to COVID-19 protective measures.
Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC (FRNP), Swift & Staley Inc. (SSI), Mid-America Conversion Services, LLC (MCS), and Enterprise Technical Assistance Services, Inc. (ETAS) have replaced in-person events with on-air and online fundraisers, take-away luncheons, drive-through events, and volunteerism opportunities that include members of employees’ households.
Unable to host its annual United Way fundraiser in person this year, FRNP partnered with WKMS, 91.3 FM, in a matching funds campaign that raised money for the nonprofit.
The company also coordinated an employee “to go” lunch in support of the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club.
While several contractors contributed corporate donations to the Kare for Kids’ drive-through Christmas party, some personnel from FRNP, SSI, and MCS will volunteer their time to ensure foster children in our region are able to safely partake in Christmas activities and receive gifts.
FRNP, SSI, ETAS, and DOE employees contributed to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
In-person shopping events and delivery of gifts will be coordinated using social distance and face coverings.
In addition, SSI and their employees are donating to the Family Service Society’s Santa for a senior program.
The program connects senior adults with gifts and other much-needed items during the winter months.
Additional organizations that will receive monetary support from site contractors and personnel include: Toys for Tots, Cassidy’s Cause, Starfish Orphan Ministry, and Sunrise Children’s Services.
Individuals will also volunteer with members of their household at this year’s Christmas in the Park, an event coordinated by Paducah Power that benefits Paducah Cooperative Ministries, Family Service Society, Salvation Army, and St. Vincent DePaul.
