3 officers praised for saving man’s life

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three Paducah Police officers are being praised for saving a man’s life on Saturday night, December 26.
Officers A.J. Parrish, Matthew York and Zane White were called at 9 p.m. to the east side of the city in reference to a man attempting to harm himself.
“The actions of Officers Parrish, York and White exemplify what it means to be a police officer,“ said Police Chief Brian Laird. “Their quick actions saved this man’s life, and I am extremely proud of each officer.”
