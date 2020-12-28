3 officers praised for saving man’s life

From left: Paducah Police officers Matthew York, A.J. Parrish and Zane York are being praised for saving the life of a man on Saturday night. (Source: Paducah Police Department)
By Marsha Heller | December 28, 2020 at 1:50 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 1:50 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three Paducah Police officers are being praised for saving a man’s life on Saturday night, December 26.

Officers A.J. Parrish, Matthew York and Zane White were called at 9 p.m. to the east side of the city in reference to a man attempting to harm himself.

“The actions of Officers Parrish, York and White exemplify what it means to be a police officer,“ said Police Chief Brian Laird. “Their quick actions saved this man’s life, and I am extremely proud of each officer.”

