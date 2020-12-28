9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Reynolds Co., Mo. since Wednesday

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Reynolds County Health Center reported nine additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 28.
The new cases are considered community acquired.
Health center staff is working to discover if any close contacts of each patient have been possibly exposed. If there were any, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
Currently, 396 individuals have tested positive for the virus in Reynolds County, including two deaths.
