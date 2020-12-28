144 new COVID-19 cases in Perry County, Ill. since Christmas

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 144 new COVID-19 case since Friday, December 25.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 2,125.
According to the health department, 97 of the positive cases are located in a correctional facility in Perry County, and are not included in the breakdown below.
They say the correctional facility is following Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines and fully cooperating with them.
- Females - three under the age of 6, three in their 20s, five in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s, three in their and three in their 70s.
- Males - two under the ate of 8, four in their 20s, eight in their 30s, four in their 40s, five in their 50s and two in their 60s.
The summary of the (2, 125) confirmed cases are:
- 474 active cases
- 1604 released from isolation
- 47 deaths
