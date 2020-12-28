4,453 new COVID-19 cases, 105 additional deaths reported in Illinois

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,453 new COVID-19 cases and 105 additional deaths on Monday, December 28.
Of the deaths reported, the following were southern Illinois residents:
- Jefferson County: one woman in her 80s and one man in his 80s.
- Massac County: one woman in her 80s.
- Perry County: one man in his 80s.
- Randolph County: one woman in her 80s and one woman in her 90s.
- Saline County: one man in his 90s.
- Union County: one woman over the age of 100.
Currently, there are 4,243 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Illinois. Of these patients, 884 are in the ICU and 515 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in the state is 8.7 percent.
A total of 942,362 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 16,074 deaths.
IDPH reports a total of 13,036,658 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
