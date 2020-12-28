4,453 new COVID-19 cases, 105 additional deaths reported in Illinois

Currently, there are 4,243 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Illinois.
By Marsha Heller | December 28, 2020 at 1:22 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 1:22 PM

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,453 new COVID-19 cases and 105 additional deaths on Monday, December 28.

Of the deaths reported, the following were southern Illinois residents:

  • Jefferson County: one woman in her 80s and one man in his 80s.
  • Massac County: one woman in her 80s.
  • Perry County: one man in his 80s.
  • Randolph County: one woman in her 80s and one woman in her 90s.
  • Saline County: one man in his 90s.
  • Union County: one woman over the age of 100.

Currently, there are 4,243 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Illinois. Of these patients, 884 are in the ICU and 515 are on ventilators.

The positivity rate in the state is 8.7 percent.

A total of 942,362 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 16,074 deaths.

IDPH reports a total of 13,036,658 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

