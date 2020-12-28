Murphysboro man prosecuted for illegal dumping and burning

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Murphysboro man has been prosecuted for illegal dumping and burning.
The Jackson County State’s Attorney announced Monday that on December 17, 2020, the Illinois Pollution Control Board entered judgment against Robert Green for violating the Illinois Environmental Protection Act.
The Administrative Citation filed by the Jackson County Health Department presented evidence that Green had littered, dumped materials, burned materials and deposited debris at the site, beginning in April 2020.
A return inspection in September 2020 revealed that the illegal dumping and burning had not ceased.
Green was fined $4,500.00.
This case was investigated by the Jackson County Health Department.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.