JCHD reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 19 new cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths on Monday.
The individuals included: a female in her nineties, a male in his nineties, and a male in his eighties.
JCHD was also notified of 19 more residents having contracted COVID-19.
The individuals are as follows:
• Female – two under ten, one teen, three in their twenties, five in their thirties, one in her forties, and two in their sixties
• Male – three in their thirties, one in his fifties, and one in his eighties.
There are currently 334 active cases in the county.
To date, there have been 3,577 cases in the county, including 58 related deaths.
Thirty-two individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 3,185 individuals.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.