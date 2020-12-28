Inauguration ceremony to take place for Paducah Board of Commissioners

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The official inauguration ceremony for the Paducah Board of Commissioners will be Monday, December 28 at 4:30 p.m. in the atrium of City Hall.
The oaths of office will be administered to Mayor-elect George P. Bray and Commissioners-elect Sandra Wilson, Raynarldo Henderson, David Guess, and Carol C. Gault.
The ceremony is closed to the public.
The public is invited to view the live stream of the ceremony by watching Government 11 (for Comcast subscribers) or Youtube at https://youtu.be/Cgd-5A7yLK4.
The inauguration ceremony includes the posting of colors by members of the Paducah Police and Fire Departments, the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Christopher Shea Nickell, and the invocation by Senior Pastor Nathan Joyce of Heartland Church.
The Board officially begins its term on January 1, 2021.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.