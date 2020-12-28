Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Monday, December 28.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 1,509 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths on Sunday.
Currently, there are 1,504 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Kentucky. Of these patients, 411 are in the ICU and 217 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 8.06 percent.
A total of 257,063 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 2,555 deaths and 35,952 recoveries.
Currently, 3,373,492 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Kentucky.
