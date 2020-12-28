Free COVID-19 testing available in southern Illinois Dec. 29, Jan. 3

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) will hold two COVID-19 mobile testing events in southern Illinois during the last week of December and the first week of the New Year.
On Tuesday, Dec. 29, IDPH will hold a free testing event at the Union County Health Department in Anna from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m.
A second free testing event will be held at the Vienna Early Learning Center on Sunday, January 3 from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m.
Anyone can be tested for COVID-19 at each event, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.
Insurance is not required, but if an individual has insurance they are asked to bring their insurance card.
Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab.
Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
