First alert: Temps dropping this morning

(KFVS) - Wake-up temps are dropping from the 40s to the 30s.
Northern areas in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri will be in the 30s this morning.
Parts of the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee will continue to have stronger winds during the morning hours, but this will weaken throughout the day.
This afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly sunny with highs near average in the low-to-mid 40s.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s.
The main story for the upcoming week is the possibility of wet then wintry weather from about Wednesday to Friday.
Right now models show rain for Wednesday and a chance for a wintry mix early Thursday morning.
A second system will move in early Friday, but it is too soon to tell what it will bring to the Heartland on New Year’s Day.
We’ll be keeping our eye on both systems.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.