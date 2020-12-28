Egyptian Health Department reports 43 more COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

SOUTHEST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of a Saline County resident who died due to complications of COVID-19.
The health department also reported 43 more cases.
Saline County
o Female: 1 under the age of 10, 2 in their teens, 2 in their 20′s, 2 in their 30′s, 2 in their 40′s, 1 in their 50′s, 2 in their 70′s, 1 in their 80′s, 1 demographics unknown-case status in progress
o Male: 1 under the age of 10, 2 in their teens, 1 in their 20′s, 1 in their 30′s, 1 in their 40′s, 1 in their 50′s, 2 in their 60′sm 1 in their 70′s
Gallatin County
o Female: 2 in their 40′s, 1 in their 50′s, 2 in their 70′s o Male: 2 in their teens, 1 in their 40′s, 1 in their 70′s
o Please note: 3 individuals have been transferred to White County*
White County
o Female: 1 under the age of 10, 2 in their teens, 1 in their 20′s, 2 in their 30′s, 1 in their 50′s, 1 demographics unknown- case status in progress
o Male: 1 under the age of 10, 1 in their teens
To date, Saline County has had a total of 1,836 lab confirmed positives, including 30 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,175 lab-confirmed positives, including 18 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 356 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
