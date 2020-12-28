DOE Paducah Site marks first off-site shipment of R-114

The Paducah Site shipped-off more than 400,000 pounds of R-114, commonly known as Freon©, to an off-site location. The liquid refrigerant was shipped off in 12 containers, such as the one pictured. (Source: Dylan Nichols)
By Marsha Heller | December 28, 2020 at 10:01 AM CST - Updated December 28 at 10:01 AM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Paducah Site has made its first shipment of liquid Refrigerant-114 (R-114) for disposition at to an off-site facility.

The Paducah Site shipped-off more than 400,000 pounds of R-114, commonly known as Freon©.

The liquid refrigerant was shipped off in 12 containers.

From left: FRNP Program Manager Myrna Redfield, DOE General Engineer April Ladd and FRNP Technical Services Director James Miller stand in front of one of the containers used to ship a portion of the over 400,000 pounds of R-114 to an off-site location. (Source: U.S. Department of Energy/Dylan Nichols)
According to the DOE, R-144 was used during the uranium enrichment operations at the Paducah Site and is no longer needed.

The contractor for the deactivation and remediation for the DOE, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC (FRNP), plans to ship an additional 350,000 pounds off-site by the end of 2020.

“I am proud of the work our team has put into this project. Reducing the R-114 inventory is an important step in fulfilling Paducah’s cleanup objectives,” said FRNP Program Manager Myrna Redfield.

The DOE states that R-114 is known contributor to ozone depletion and is considered a greenhouse gas.

