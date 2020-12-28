DOE Paducah Site marks first off-site shipment of R-114

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Paducah Site has made its first shipment of liquid Refrigerant-114 (R-114) for disposition at to an off-site facility.
The Paducah Site shipped-off more than 400,000 pounds of R-114, commonly known as Freon©.
The liquid refrigerant was shipped off in 12 containers.
According to the DOE, R-144 was used during the uranium enrichment operations at the Paducah Site and is no longer needed.
The contractor for the deactivation and remediation for the DOE, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC (FRNP), plans to ship an additional 350,000 pounds off-site by the end of 2020.
“I am proud of the work our team has put into this project. Reducing the R-114 inventory is an important step in fulfilling Paducah’s cleanup objectives,” said FRNP Program Manager Myrna Redfield.
The DOE states that R-114 is known contributor to ozone depletion and is considered a greenhouse gas.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.