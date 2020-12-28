Cloudy and cool tomorrow. Rain likely Wednesday, possibly ending as freezing rain.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Evening Heartland. It was a partly cloudy and cool day across the Heartland. We will see a few clouds pass through the area this evening as well with slowly falling temperatures. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 20s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cold. There will be a slim chance for a sprinkle but most areas will remain dry. High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 40s.
Rain will become likely on Wednesday as a cold front moves our way. Out ahead of this front we will see southerly winds bring in warmer air. Highs will range from near 50 far north to near 60 far south. As the front moves through we will see much colder air move in. this will give parts of the Heartland a chance for freezing rain and sleet to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There are still many questions as to how this system will evolve so stay tuned.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.