Cloudy and cool tomorrow. Rain likely Wednesday, possibly ending as freezing rain.

Rain will become likely on Wednesday as a cold front moves our way. Out ahead of this front we will see southerly winds bring in warmer air. Highs will range from near 50 far north to near 60 far south. As the front moves through we will see much colder air move in. this will give parts of the Heartland a chance for freezing rain and sleet to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There are still many questions as to how this system will evolve so stay tuned.