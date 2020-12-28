Christmas tree drop off locations in Cape and Jackson

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Now that Christmas is over, those live trees will start coming down and be disposed of.
We talked with public works in Cape Girardeau and Jackson where they shared their drop off locations.
For Cape, it’s the southeast corner of Arena Park. For Jackson, it’s at the recycling center.
Both cities dispose of the trees by hiring a company to grind them up which then will be used for compost for other projects.
“That compost is available at times at Arena Park; where the Christmas trees are going,” Cape Girardeau Public Works Solid Waste Director Michael Tripp said. “That way, we have some compost material for city residents.
The compost is free for anyone resident that needs it in Cape Girardeau.
We also spoke with Jackson Public Works Director Kent Peetz. He and Tripp both said they may make a few exceptions if you need a full Christmas tree though.
“At times I’ve had some residents with ponds offer if they can come get some Christmas trees for their fish habitat,” Tripp said. “So I do allow that at times as well.”
For more information or to find out where a drop off point is in your area, call your local public works department.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.