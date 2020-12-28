Cape Girardeau non-profit organizations apply for federal funds

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some non-profit organizations in Cape Girardeau County will receive federal funding for food and shelter services.
Elizabeth Shelton is the Executive Director of United Way of Southeast Missouri.
She said some Cape County residents need extra help right now.
“Frequently at this time of year when it’s cold people need help with electric and utility bills,” Shelton said.
This year she said people also need help paying rent.
“Because of COVID, they are really struggling and these are hardworking people in our community,” she said.
Funds through the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA come in to help.
United Way and other local organizations determine how to distribute the more than 24 thousand dollars received for this latest funding round.
“If there are organizations out there that are helping with food and housing and utilities, we encourage them to apply,” she said.
That way they can work directly with community members in need.
Executive Director of Safehouse for Women, Jessica Hill, applies for the Emergency Food and Shelter program every year.
“For us it does help us to cover the cost of shelter so things like utilities, food, medical care that we provide to our clients, child care assistance, transportation assistance,” Hill said.
She said she’s uncertain how much money Safe House will receive.
In the past, it’s been around five thousand dollars.
The funding is only available to non-profits or government organizations in Cape Girardeau County that deal with food and shelter programs.
To apply, contact donna.noe@unitedwayofsemo.org.
The application deadline is January 13, 2021.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.