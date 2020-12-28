Authorities: 2 dead after man drives vehicle into Olney, IL bar

60-year-old Michael Mattox (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Office)
By Makayla Neukam | December 27, 2020 at 2:05 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 2:56 AM

OLNEY, Ill. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a bar in Olney, Illinois, killing two people Saturday.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Olney Police responded to a single-vehicle crash into Deuce’s Wild Saloon just before 7:50 p.m.

Authorities say they found 69-year-old Judy Jourdan and 48-year-old Deann Richardson dead as a result of the crash.

Deputies say 60-year-old Michael Mattox was driving the vehicle and was taken into custody.

60-year-old Michael Mattox (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Office)

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The investigation is ongoing.

