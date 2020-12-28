Almo teen arrested in burglary investigation

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Sunday, December 26, 2020, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Deputies from Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Baywood Vista Drive for a report of a burglary.
Upon their arrival, they met with and spoke to the owner of the residence.
The residence owner reported seeing two people leaving his residence upon his arrival.
The owner further reported a handgun missing from the residence.
On Sunday, December 26, 2020, at approximately 12:20 p.m., a Deputy arrested Dakota J. Wood, 18, of Almo, Kentucky in reference to this investigation.
Wood was charged with 1st Degree Burglary and was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151.
