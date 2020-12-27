Paducah woman arrested for terroristic threatening

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Amanda Carr, age 21 of Paducah, Kentucky was arrested on charges of terroristic threatening 2nd degree, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, harassing communications, and wanton endangerment 1st degree for making bomb threat at the FiveStar gas station in Draffenville.
An employee stated she was receiving threatening messages from an unknown number.
The messages stated that they were going to blow up the business.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office requested Kentucky State Police bomb investigative units to clear the business.
During the investigation, it was determined that a coworker had sent the threatening messages to the victim as a prank.
