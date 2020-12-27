First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A cold front approaching from the west today will bring gusty south winds and a chance of light showers by late afternoon and evening. This morning will still be mainly sunny, but clouds will increase as we go through the afternoon. Highs should make it into the 50′s this afternoon, but strong south winds will make it feel cooler. Showers over MO and IL late this afternoon will translate southeast into Ky, Tn and the Bootheel this evening, but should push out of the region by about midnight….leaving behind dryer but colder conditions by Monday.
The main story for the upcoming week is the possibility of wet then wintry weather from about Wednesday to Friday. Models have recently been advertising a strong upper low developing over the lower Mississippi Valley and spinning northeast on Friday. Unfortunately, automated weather apps are translating this into heavy ice and snow in our region. It does looks as though rain will be likely Wednesday, but beyond that our weather will depend completely on the possible path of the upper low….which models can’t handle well this far out. So we’ll keep watching but for now just keep in mind we could have some slick travel issues for NYE and New Year’s Day.
