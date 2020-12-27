First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

The main story for the upcoming week is the possibility of wet then wintry weather from about Wednesday to Friday. Models have recently been advertising a strong upper low developing over the lower Mississippi Valley and spinning northeast on Friday. Unfortunately, automated weather apps are translating this into heavy ice and snow in our region. It does looks as though rain will be likely Wednesday, but beyond that our weather will depend completely on the possible path of the upper low….which models can’t handle well this far out. So we’ll keep watching but for now just keep in mind we could have some slick travel issues for NYE and New Year’s Day.