First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The second half of this week is looking very wet as a deep upper system moves out of the Southwest into the middle of the country. The devil is in the details, however, as an upper low’s eventual path will determine our temperatures and therefore our precipitation type. We’ll start out with rain on Wednesday, but depending on how much cold air we get, we could see a winter mix on Thursday and Friday. Right now the low looks to move almost right over us, which would favor rain east and ice/snow west. Slick travel looks very possible on NYE night.