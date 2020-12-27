Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert activated for Shawneetown woman

SHAWNEETOWN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Shawneetown Police and the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Dena Lynn French, a 56 year old female with brown hair, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 114 pounds.
Dena was last seen leaving her residence at 11:35 a.m. on December 27th.
French was driving a white 2016 Kia Optima sedan with Kentucky license plate AHW237.
French has a condition which places her in danger.
Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Dena Lynn French should contact the Shawneetown Police Department at (618) 269-3018 or contact 911.
