Egyptian Health Dept. reports 6 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported six more COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
Saline County
o Female: 1 in their 50s
o Male: 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 80s
White County
o Female: 1 in their 50s
o Male: 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 80s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 1,811 lab confirmed positives, including 29 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,165 lab-confirmed positives, including 18 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 350 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
