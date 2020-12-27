Egyptian Health Dept. reports 6 more COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported six more COVIE-19 cases on Sunday. (Source: AP/File)
By Jessica Ladd | December 27, 2020 at 2:10 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 2:10 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported six more COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Saline County

o Female: 1 in their 50s

o Male: 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 80s

White County

o Female: 1 in their 50s

o Male: 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 80s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 1,811 lab confirmed positives, including 29 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,165 lab-confirmed positives, including 18 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 350 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

