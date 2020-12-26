2 runaway juveniles in Graves Co. could be in danger

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On December 26, 2020, Deputies responded to the area of 4210 KY 131 reference two female juveniles that had ran away from Step Stone Youth Family Services.
The House supervisor reported that both had left walking southbound on KY 131 shortly after messages were observed on a social media account stating to an unknown male that the pair were going to leave the house.
Deputies were in the area within seven minutes and did not observe the females walking on KY 131, it is believed that the girls had a ride set up when the they left and may be attempting to get back to Jefferson or Hardin Counties.
Savannah Drane is described as 5′3″, 120 lbs, blonde hair and green eyes.
Alize Farris is described as 5′0″, 100 lbs, brown hair and blue eyes.
Both females were wearing all black clothing and one was carrying a white striped Nike duffle bag.
Anyone with information is advised to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.
