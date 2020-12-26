Man wounded in Cape Girardeau shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - According to Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a 33 year old man has been wounded during a shooting in Cape Girardeau, in the intersection of Walnut and Ranney on December 26 at 3:30 p.m.
He has a gun shot wound to the lower torso, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department have located shell casings and have canvassed the neighborhood.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
