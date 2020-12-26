Kentucky reports 764 new cases of COVID-19

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, Gov. Beshear reported 764 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths in the state.
Top counties with the most positive cases Saturday are: Jefferson and Fayette.
Each of these counties reported 90 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 228.
On Dec. 25, Gov. Beshear reported 1,803 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths in the state.
“The number of deaths we’re announcing today is truly heartbreaking – another wake-up call. But one piece of good news is that our positivity rate continues to decline. It was even under eight percent on Christmas Day,” said Gov. Beshear. “That means our sacrifices are making a difference. Thank you for doing the holidays differently this year to protect each other. Let’s keep working hard so we don’t have more days like today where we have to announce we’ve lost so many of our neighbors, family and friends.”
