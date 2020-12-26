Fun Center opens in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Today, Paducah opened up a new family fun center with plenty of games and fun.
Atomic City opened their doors featuring plenty of arcade games, go-cart racing, spinning bumper cars and more.
Atomic City Vice President Jeff Pierce said it’s great to be able to provide more opportunities for fun and bring in more people and tourists to Paducah.
“Paducah is a wonderful place,” Pierce said. “We have plenty of things to offer in Paducah and we are blessed just to be able to add to what Paducah already has. Some are saying this is going to be a destination. So if that’s the case, that would be great.”
Pierce said it took a lot of time and planning.
“We’ve been into this for about 3 years planning and it just come alive last July and was thrown on us and here we are,” Pierce said. “So just a few months later, we demolished all the walls from the old furniture store building and ground this concrete about 5 different times and we got attractions in here. So we’re excited.”
They plan on opening more attractions including laser tag, a kids play area, mini golf and more in January.
