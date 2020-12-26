First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Not exactly a heat wave, but we will be warming up a bit over the weekend as southerly winds begin to kick in. Today will be mainly clear…with a cold frosty start and a sunny and cool finish. We should sneak into the 45 to 50 range for highs, but as usual the southerly breeze will add a bit of a wind chill. By Sunday an approaching weather system will mean stronger south winds and increasing moisture. Models have backed off on rain chances, but it still looks like we’ll have some light rain move through late afternoon through evening. Highs will be in the 50s, but with a chilly south wind.
After a couple of seasonably cold but dry days to start the work week, we’ll have a wet system approaching from the west on Wednesday with strong south winds and rain. The rain may end with a bit of snow late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, but as is typical with these frontal systems, we’ll be drying out just as it gets cold enough to change from rain to snow. Could be some slick travel Thursday morning, but it will dry out and end up above freezing during the day.
