First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Not exactly a heat wave, but we will be warming up a bit over the weekend as southerly winds begin to kick in. Today will be mainly clear…with a cold frosty start and a sunny and cool finish. We should sneak into the 45 to 50 range for highs, but as usual the southerly breeze will add a bit of a wind chill. By Sunday an approaching weather system will mean stronger south winds and increasing moisture. Models have backed off on rain chances, but it still looks like we’ll have some light rain move through late afternoon through evening. Highs will be in the 50s, but with a chilly south wind.