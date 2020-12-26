First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Increasing south winds will continue to bring warmer and more humid air into the area overnight and especially Sunday. Clouds will start to increase tonight and Sunday, but it looks like we’ll stay mainly dry until late Sunday afternoon or evening, when an approaching cold front will squeeze out some light rain or rain showers. Limited moisture means that rainfall should be pretty light and scattered….and should move out to the east rather quickly Sunday night as another surge of colder and drier air blows back in for Monday and Tuesday. Sunday’s highs will be in the 50s, but gusty south winds will create a significant wind chill effect.
Our next weather system will move in from the west by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Unfortunately, there is a lot of uncertainty as to how this will evolve…as it looks like we may see a big cut-off upper low develop somewhere to our south by Thursday morning. Exactly where this happens will have a huge effect on our weather. The current range in possibilities ranges from rain Wednesday changing to a bit of snow Wednesday night before ending….or rain developing Wednesday night and then a winter mix developing during the day on Thursday, so stay tuned!
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.