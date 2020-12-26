Egyptian Health Department reports 3 new COVID-19 related deaths; 78 new cases

By Ashley Smith | December 26, 2020 at 3:37 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 3:38 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of a Saline County resident and two White County residents who have died due to COVID-19 and 78 new cases of the disease.

Saline County has 39 new cases, Gallatin County has 10 new cases, and White County has 29 new cases.

Saline County has had a total of 1,808 lab confirmed positives, including 29 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,162 lab-confirmed positives, including 18 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 350 lab-confirmed positives including three deaths.

