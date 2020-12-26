Buying and Returning items post Christmas

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Christmas has come and gone, but people are still finding themselves both buying and returning items.
“It’s just our first day. We’re seeing a lot of returns; shipping volume is the highest I have seen since I have been working at UPS this whole December,” said Brandon Leffler the owner of UPS store in Cape Girardeau.
He said he expects to see a high volume of return items in the next couple of weeks. “People aren’t able to get out and shop in stores, so a lot of shopping is being done online.”
Shoppers said they plan to take advantage of post-Christmas deals online, but are apprehensive about shipping times.
“I plan on doing shopping. I just hope that they deliver it on time. If you are paying to get it at this time, then you don’t, that’s a difficulty,” said Brandon Lane.
As for in-person shopping, those out today explained crowds are smaller but they notice a difference of who’s in stores.
“Mainly, a lot more teenagers than parents and grownups, because of their Christmas money,” said Alexis Adams.
“Due to COVID and masks, people are not wanting to come out. Of course, there is still going to be people just not as many,” said Katie Archie.
Leffler said once there is an end to the pandemic, shipping will not take as long.
“I’ve never been through this or anything like this before, so it’s kind of tough to tell. I expect things to be like this for a little while, until we see some change,” said Leffler.
If you are returning items, Leffler recommended being fully prepared with item labels and codes to help speed the process.
