Warming up this weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Merry Christmas Evening to you Heartland. It was a cold Christmas Day across the area and clear skies this evening will cause temperatures to drop rapidly. Readings this evening will fall into the upper teens and lower 20s by midnight and slowly rise by morning.
Saturday will be partly sunny and warmer. Highs will reach the middle to upper 40s in most areas. Clouds will increase across the area on Saturday night. This will help keep temperatures warmer than the previous nights. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the middle 50s and scattered showers possible late.
We will start next week off with below average temperatures. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
