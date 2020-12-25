Merry Christmas Heartland. The cold weather will continue today.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Merry Christmas Heartland. We are seeing a few clouds and flurries across our eastern counties, otherwise it is clear and cold. Wind chill temperatures have been running in the lower single digits. We will see mostly sunny skies this afternoon, but it will remain very cold. Highs will reach the upper 20s and lower 30s with the wind chill remaining in the upper teens and lower 20s for most of the day.
Skies will be clear tonight and winds will be calm. This will allow for temperatures to drop rapidly after sunset. We will see low temperatures in the middle teens far east to teh middle 20s far west.
Saturday our winds will turn out of the south bringing much warmer temperatures to the area. We will see a few high clouds move through the area, but we will remain dry. Highs will reach the middle to upper 40s north to the lower 50s southwest.
