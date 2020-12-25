Merry Christmas Heartland. The cold weather will continue today.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Merry Christmas Heartland. We are seeing a few clouds and flurries across our eastern counties, otherwise it is clear and cold. Wind chill temperatures have been running in the lower single digits. We will see mostly sunny skies this afternoon, but it will remain very cold. Highs will reach the upper 20s and lower 30s with the wind chill remaining in the upper teens and lower 20s for most of the day.