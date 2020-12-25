Heartland restaurant serves drive-thru Christmas meal

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Normally, people would gather to enjoy a delicious Christmas meal, but due to COVID-19 this was a little different.
After 6 years of serving Christmas meals, a local restaurant is now forced to adjust, to keep their customers safe, while putting joy back into the holiday.
“A lot of these people who come in every year are just like family,” said Ron Cook, the owner of Curly’s Kitchen in Jackson.
Every Christmas, Ron Cook hosts a dine-in meal for families to enjoy.
“This time of course with the changes, we had to go to drive thru,” said Cook.
He said he lost customers due to COVID-19 and expects to be down about 60 people.
“Last year we fed 290 people. This year we’re going to be somewhere around 230, some people are just wary of everything right now. So, we’re doing the best we can to continue what we have going here,” said Cook.
“People have been apart from friends and loved ones in general and I feel like this kind of gives a little sense of community. We haven’t really had a chance to see over the last few months” said Craig Wrapp
Craig Wrapp, a 5-year volunteer with Curly’s Kitchen, will not get to interact with families as much.
He said he enjoys seeing what the little bit of joy he can bring.
“We’re staying home this Christmas. Our kids are out of town, so we didn’t have anything big planned, but thank goodness for Ron and what he’s doing for the community,” said Jerry King.
“The kids look forward to it every year. They love seeing Santa Claus, they love the music, just everything. It’s a good thing,” said Amy Livesay.
Cook said he looks forward to finally seeing an end to the pandemic. “We appreciate each one of them and hopefully by next year we’ll be back too normal and be business as usual.”
Families were offered a variety of meal items including: turkey, ham, pumpkin pie and more.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.