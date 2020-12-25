Graves Co. deputies: Stolen truck had Christmas gifts inside

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stolen truck.
Deputies say the truck was taken between 9 p.m. on Thursday, December 24 and 9 a.m. on Friday, December 25 from the Hickory community.
The truck has a “Bad Boys Mower” license plate on the front and a black folding bed cover.
According to the sheriff’s office, there were Christmas gifts for a two-year-old girl in the vehicle, along with a child safety seat and a wallet.
If you see this vehicle or know where it is and/or whom may have taken it, please contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.