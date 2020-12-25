911 dispatch centers down in western Ky. due to AT&T outage

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Law enforcement agencies experienced major issues with their 911 dispatch centers on Friday, December 25.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 reported issues regarding calls coming into the dispatch center.
They said area 911 dispatch centers in the Post 1 district and some in the Post 2 district are reporting the outages.
Post 1 dispatch was receiving 911 emergency calls from Verizon carriers, as of 1:50 p.m. If someone is calling in on the AT&T network, they said it was possible they may not get through.
According to KSP, it is possible this issue is being experienced statewide in multiple states in this area.
An AT&T facility was among the buildings affected by an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning, according to the Associated Press.
Some service was interrupted, the company said.
“Service for some customers in Nashville and the surrounding areas may be affected by damage to our facilities from the explosion this morning. We are in contact with law enforcement and working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service,” said AT&T spokesman Jim Greer in an emailed statement to the AP.
Post 1 personnel asked the public in the Post 1 district who cannot get through by calling 911 to utilize the following phone numbers:
- 502-395-1698
- 502-395-1691
- 502-682-0379
- 502-682-1025
The public can also call the Mayfield Police Department dispatch line at 270-856-3749 and 270-856-4013.
If you do call in to report an emergency or non-emergency, please be patient with dispatch personnel as Post 1 is receiving all calls at this time. Also, please advise dispatch personnel of your location in so that first responders can respond to the correct location
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department also reported its 911 lines were down.
If you have an emergency, they ask that you call 270-217-2601 and the on-duty supervisor with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department will answer.
The sheriff’s department encouraged everyone to check on loved ones and the elderly throughout the outage to ensure everyone was safe.
According to Murray State University, due to the outage, you can contact the MSU Police Department at 270-753-0022, Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621 and Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 until further notice.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.